QBE pours cold water on Allianz bid speculation

Bernard Goyder 30 January 2017

QBE said there is "no basis" for speculation that the Australian group is rethinking its strategy to remain independent or has received a takeover proposal.



A QBE spokesperson made the comments to The Insurance Insider after the Australian insurer stated in a stock exchange announcement that it is not in takeover talks with Allianz or anyone else, following reports by German newspaper Handelsblatt and others that the Munich group had made an informal bid.



Handelsblatt reported on Sunday that Allianz...

