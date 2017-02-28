Recent news:

QBE pegs Ogden rate cut cost at $160mn

Laura Board 28 February 2017

Insurer QBE said the UK government's decision to cut the discount rate deducted from personal injury compensation awards will trigger a one-off increase in outstanding claims liabilities of $160mn.

The carrier made the announcement after the Justice Ministry said on Monday it would cut the Ogden rate to minus 0.75 percent from 2.5 percent as from March 20. The move is seen likely to cost insurers and reinsurers up to £7bn ($8.7bn) in reserves and force motor premiums up.

