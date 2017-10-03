Recent news:

QBE issues new profit warning after cat losses

Charlie Thomas 3 October 2017

QBE has issued its second profit warning in less than four months, saying that recent catastrophe events would shave $600mn from pre-tax earnings this year.

The group's 2017 combined operating ratio target range has now moved to 100 percent to 102 percent following losses from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the Mexican earthquakes.

QBE has also faced a significant number of claims from Cyclone Debbie, the Category 4 cyclone that struck Australia in March, and has a one-off $156mn...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership