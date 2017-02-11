Recent news:

QBE group COO Colin Fagen leaves

Laura Board 9 February 2017

Australian insurer QBE said group COO Colin Fagen had left after more than 16 years with the firm.

The company provided no explanation for Fagen's departure but said it has already identified a replacement.

It expects to announce the new COO "in the coming weeks".

Fagen also sat on QBE's executive committee rather than its group board, according to the carrier's website.

He took the role in 2016 after serving as CEO of QBE's Australian and New Zealand operations for...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership