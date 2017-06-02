Recent news:

QBE extends partnership with AmWins in E&S

Ted Bunker 2 June 2017

QBE North America has teamed up with an AmWins MGA to kick off a national excess property program in the US.

Offered on a non-admitted basis, the program is geared to risks that include "soft" occupancy such as habitational, hospitality and retail as well as manufacturing, the companies said today.

The QBE property group will work with the AmWins Special Risk Underwriting MGA led by president Katie Davies. It serves AmWins property brokers and focuses on middle-market opportunities.

Australian QBE,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership