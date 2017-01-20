Recent news:

QBE Europe loses cyber head

Catrin Shi 19 January 2017

James Tuplin, cyber portfolio manager for QBE Europe, is leaving the company, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources told this publication Tuplin handed in his resignation in late December. His next destination is not known.

Tuplin started at QBE in April 2014 as portfolio manager for technology, media and telecoms. Around a year ago his job title changed to cyber portfolio manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has previously worked at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and Zurich Global Corporate...

