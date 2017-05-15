Recent news:

QBE Europe fuses underwriting divisions

Laura Board 15 May 2017

QBE Europe is consolidating two underwriting divisions into a single unit in a revamp that it said will work for the business after Brexit.

The new structure will be effective from 1 July and replaces two separate underwriting units, international markets and retail.

The change deconstructs a set-up established in October 2013 and first reported by The Insurance Insider.

The merged division will be led by current international markets managing director Sam Harrison, who becomes managing director, insurance.

David Hall,...

