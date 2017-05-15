Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

15 May 2017

Search archive

QBE Europe fuses underwriting divisions

Laura Board 15 May 2017

QBE Europe is consolidating two underwriting divisions into a single unit in a revamp that it said will work for the business after Brexit.

The new structure will be effective from 1 July and replaces two separate underwriting units, international markets and retail.

The change deconstructs a set-up established in October 2013 and first reported by The Insurance Insider.

The merged division will be led by current international markets managing director Sam Harrison, who becomes managing director, insurance.

David Hall,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π