6 June 2017

QBE chooses Brussels for EU base

Matthew Neill 6 June 2017

Australian carrier QBE has chosen Brussels for its post-Brexit EU base.

QBE Europe already has a branch in Belgium and plans to have the subsidiary established in time for the 2019 renewals.

In a statement QBE Europe CEO Richard Pryce said: "Our priority is providing certainty for our customers and staff, and our decision to set up a legal entity in Belgium ensures we can provide continuity of service irrespective of the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

"From the perspective of...

