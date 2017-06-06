QBE chooses Brussels for EU base

Australian carrier QBE has chosen Brussels for its post-Brexit
EU base.
QBE Europe already has a branch in Belgium and plans to have the subsidiary established in time for the 2019 renewals.
In a statement QBE Europe CEO Richard Pryce said: "Our priority is providing certainty for our customers and staff, and our decision to set up a legal entity in Belgium ensures we can provide continuity of service irrespective of the outcome of Brexit negotiations.
"From the perspective of...
