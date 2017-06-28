Recent news:

QBE Chile to rebrand as Unnio following MBO

Charlie Thomas 28 June 2017

The management team of QBE Chile has successfully completed a management buyout (MBO), and will rebrand the firm Unnio.

The MBO was led by CEO Diego Panizza, with capital provided by a Capsicum Re affiliate.

The team was advised by independent financial adviser Gustavo Zang, Capsicum Re Latin America and its parent company Capsicum Reinsurance Brokers LLP in London.

Capsicum Re advised on the reinsurance structure, pricing and distribution element of the transaction and also facilitated the capital raise.

For...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership