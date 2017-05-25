Recent news:

QBE appoints group CFO

Matthew Neill 25 May 2017

QBE Group has named Michael Ford as its new chief financial officer (CFO) to replace Pat Regan, who had held the position an interim basis.

He will begin the role in September, at which time Regan will relinquish his interim responsibilities and return to his permanent position as CEO of the carrier's Australian and New Zealand operations.

Regan will concurrently step down from his position on QBE's board.

Ford joins the company from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where he...

