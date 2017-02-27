Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 February 2017

QBE announces share buyback as FY profit rises

Laura Board 27 February 2017

QBE reported rising earnings in 2016 and noted signs of a "modest improvement" in the market as it announced a three-year, A$1bn ($766.3mn) share buyback.

Group adjusted pre-tax profit, which excludes the effect of fronting and legacy transactions, rose 6 percent to $1.06bn for 2016, after a jump in investment income offset a deteriorating underwriting result.

On an adjusted basis, net investment income on shareholders' funds went up by 42 percent to $339mn, while underwriting profit declined to $657mn.

The...

