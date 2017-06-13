Recent news:

Qatar Re teams with Centerbridge for Sabre: report

Dan Ascher 13 June 2017

Qatar Re is reportedly vying to buy UK motor insurer Sabre for about £500mn ($635.6mn).

According to Sky News, the Gunther Saacke-led reinsurer has teamed up with US-based investor Centerbridge to lodge its bid for the company, which specialises in non-standard motor coverage.

The motor insurer was first reported to have been put up for sale by private equity owners BC Partners last month.

But Qatar Re is an unexpected contender for the business, with the Evening Standard previously naming...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership