Qatar Re raises $450mn at 4.95% in bond issuance

Bernard Goyder 6 March 2017

Qatar Re strengthened its capital position by raising $450mn through a corporate bond issuance, with demand pushing the yield down to 4.95 percent for the reinsurer owned by the Qatar Insurance Company (QIC).

The debt issuance was hugely popular with investors, as $6.5bn in offers were made for the $450mn placement.

Rajiv Shah, head of debt capital markets for Africa, Turkey and the Middle East at BNP Paribas said the level of investor interest was "extraordinary".

The offering was the...

