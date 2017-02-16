Recent news:

Qatar Re promotes two to CUO

Catrin Shi 16 February 2017

Qatar Re has promoted Luke Roden and Michael van der Straaten to chief underwriting officer (CUO) positions after the resignation of Alastair Speare-Cole.

This publication revealed earlier this month that CUO Speare-Cole was to leave the firm.



Speare-Cole joined Qatar Re in January 2015 after three years at JLT Re as CEO. Prior to that, he spent almost 20 years at Aon Benfield.

His next destination is not known.

Roden and van der Straaten were both previously deputy CUOs, reporting...

