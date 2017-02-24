Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 February 2017

Qatar Re 2016 profits jump on investments

Catrin 24 February 2017

Full-year net income at Qatar Re grew by 52.3 percent to $38mn for 2016, as net investment income more than tripled from a year earlier.

Net investment income surged to $32.7mn for the year, from $10.7mn in 2015.

The investment performance offset a deterioration in underwriting performance, which was impacted by an "unusually high" frequency of man-made losses, as well as sizeable losses from Hurricane Matthew and the New Zealand earthquake, Qatar Re said.

The full-year 2016 combined ratio increased...

