Recent news:

Q3 wrap: reserve contributions and expenses

Iulia Ciutina 5 December 2017

Reserve contributions continue to decline

Weaker favourable prior-year development was again a feature in the third quarter results for most carriers in our analysis.

Two of the 14 P&C (re)insurers in our coverage had to strengthen reserves in the period, namely Navigators and RenaissanceRe.

Click to enlarge Navigators surprised the market with $29.5mn of reserve strengthening, mostly in its primary professional liability and P&C operating segments, adding 9.8 points to the carrier's Q3 combined ratio.

This contrasted with the prior-year...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password