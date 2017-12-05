Recent news:

Q3 wrap: investment yields and losses

Iulia Ciutina 5 December 2017

Investment yields remain anaemic in Q3

Investment returns remained subdued year-on-year for the vast majority of the companies in our analysis, ranging from 1.7 percent to 6.5 percent for the third quarter.

Investment yields were calculated as net investment income relative to total cash and invested assets.

For Bermudian (re)insurers, yields were mostly in line with the results posted in the same period of last year, as the weighted average investment return was down just 10 basis points (bps) to...

