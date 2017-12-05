Recent news:

Q3 cats belie expense progress amid loss inflation

Iulia Ciutina 5 December 2017

The third quarter catastrophes are estimated to have generated around $100bn in insured losses - still the most widely circulated claims tally despite recent market scepticism, with only around a third of that sum having been publicly disclosed to date.

Looking at the disclosures, catastrophe losses wiped out the entire quarter's underwriting profits at all of the companies in our analysis except specialty carrier American Financial Group, which was near the breakeven point with a Q3 combined ratio of 99.4...

