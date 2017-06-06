Recent news:

Pure extends E&S platform to South Carolina

David Bull 6 June 2017

High net worth specialist The Pure Group (TPG) has expanded its recently launched excess and surplus lines (E&S) platform into South Carolina.

The Pure Programs managing general underwriter (MGU) opened for business late last year writing on the paper of XL's Indian Harbor subsidiary in a move first revealed by The Insurance Insider.

In describing its latest move, White Plains, New York-based TPG said the E&S line from Pure Programs targets high-risk homes insured for $1mn or more.

The company...

