Recent news:

Pryce appointed to Franchise Board

Matthew Neill 6 January 2017

QBE Europe CEO Richard Pryce has been named as a non-executive director on the Lloyd's Franchise Board.

In an announcement this morning, the Corporation said Pryce will serve as a "market connected non-executive director" for an initial three-year term, effective immediately.

The appointment remains subject to Prudential Regulation Authority notification.

He replaces Beazley co-founder Nicholas Furlonge, who has retired after nine years on the board.

Lloyd's chairman John Nelson called Pryce's experience "unrivalled".

He added: "He will bring an informed...

