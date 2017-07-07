Recent news:

Protector Forsikring pegs Grenfell claim at £50mn

Matthew Neill 7 July 2017

Norwegian general insurer Protector Forsikring has issued a £50.0mn ($64.6mn) preliminary estimate for its gross claims stemming from the Grenfell tower tragedy, indicating it expects a total loss to the policy.

The carrier said the figure, which was published in its second quarter results today, remains "highly uncertain" and that it would likely take years for the level of claims to crystallise.

However, Protector added its share of claims from Grenfell net of reinsurance are expected to total around £2.5mn...

