14 June 2017

Protector Forsikring is insurer for Grenfell Tower

Catrin Shi 14 June 2017

Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring ASA is the insurer of the Grenfell Tower in west London that was devastated by a fire overnight, according to reports.

The 24-storey residential block, which is reported to contain 120 apartments, has been partially destroyed by a fire believed to have killed at least six people and placed more than 50 in hospital.

In a statement to Reuters, the carrier said: "As the insurance provider for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), Protector...

