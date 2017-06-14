Protector Forsikring is insurer for Grenfell Tower

Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring ASA is the insurer of the
Grenfell Tower in west London that was devastated by a fire
overnight, according to reports.
The 24-storey residential block, which is reported to contain 120 apartments, has been partially destroyed by a fire believed to have killed at least six people and placed more than 50 in hospital.
In a statement to Reuters, the carrier said: "As the insurance provider for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), Protector...
