Protectionism is the biggest challenge for cargo: Beale

Matthew Neill 6 June 2017

A trend towards protectionism in developed markets is the biggest threat facing the marine cargo insurance industry, according to Lloyd's CEO Inga Beale.

In a speech to the International Cargo Insurance Conference yesterday Beale said while emerging markets such as China and India were opening up, there was a corresponding rise in protectionism in the developed world.

This, she said, created barriers for the import and export of goods and services, directly impacting the marine cargo industry.

Beale also explained...

