Recent news:

Prosight sale process launches

Adam McNestrie and Dan Ascher 18 January 2017

US specialty insurer ProSight has started soliciting buyers ahead of a formal auction, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

In September, this publication reported that the bank's private equity arm GS Capital Partners, which owns 50.1 percent of the business, was in the early stages of exploring a sale along with TPG Capital and the insurer's staff who own the remaining portion of the business.

Now it is understood that the investment banking arm of Goldman Sachs sent out investor memoranda...

