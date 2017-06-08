Recent news:

ProSight puts Lloyds operation into run-off

Charlie Thomas and Adam McNestrie 8 June 2017

ProSight has placed its Lloyd's operation into orderly run-off after attempts to secure a live acquirer for the platform proved fruitless, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Multiple sources told this publication that the roughly 50 staff at ProSight Specialty Underwriters were informed yesterday of the intention to discontinue writing new business.

Sources said that financial adviser GC Securities will now examine the scope for a sale to the Lloyd's reinsurance-to-close (RITC) community.

A Lloyd's spokesman told this publication: "ProSight has...

