Recent news:

ProSight in marine program launch with International Special Risk

Dan Ascher 24 July 2017

US specialty carrier ProSight has partnered with the East coast's largest marine broker, International Special Risk, with a new program to write cover for maritime contractors.

The new package includes marine general liability cover as well as protection for property, auto and hull and machinery among other risks. It also includes workers comp.

ProSight claims the new offering will strip away the burden of dealing with multiple claims notification procedures by bringing the different coverages under the roof of a...

