Property cat rates fall again at June, July: Willis Re

Catrin Shi 30 June 2017

Property catastrophe reinsurance rates continued their downward trajectory at the June and July renewals, with buyers generally securing rate reductions in the low-to-mid single digits, according to Willis Re.

Loss-free US property cat rates renewed down by 2.5 to 7.5 percent as the lack of major catastrophe loss activity and abundant capital continued to drive the soft market, the reinsurance broker said in its 1st View report, published today.

The rate reductions achieved this year were generally smaller than at...

