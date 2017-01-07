Recent news:

Property cat rates down 3.7% at 1.1: Guy Carp

Fiona Robertson 5 January 2017

Global property cat reinsurance rates fell by 3.7 percent on average at 1 January, according to Guy Carpenter's rate-on-line index.

This compared to a fall of close to 9 percent a year earlier.

However, while traditional reinsurance rate reductions slowed, cat bond spreads moved "dramatically" in the fourth quarter in response to lower deal volumes, with decreases as high as 30 percent, the broker added.

Guy Carpenter said it was too early to judge what the impact of these changes...

