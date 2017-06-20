ProGlobal nears completion of business sale

ProGlobal Insurance Solutions said it expected to complete the sale of its outsourcing and consulting businesses on 30 June after securing all the necessary approvals.
Following completion of the £8.3mn ($10.6mn) deal with private equity firm Acuity, ProGlobal's only remaining business will be its 30 percent stake in managing agency Asta.
Pro Global said in March that Asta contributed £2.2mn to its 2016 profit and £1.7mn in 2015.
The company plans to use proceeds from the sale of the outsourcing...
