Recent news:

ProAssurance subsidiary buys $13.3mn workers comp platform

Ted Bunker 9 June 2017

ProAssurance's Eastern Alliance unit is acquiring the operations of Great Falls Insurance Company to provide it with a platform to expand in New England.

While technically Eastern is buying renewal rights to the workers' compensation book from Great Falls covering clients in Maine and New Hampshire, it is also taking on all the employees of the Auburn, Maine-based monoline carrier, Birmingham, Alabama-based ProAssurance said yesterday in regulatory filings.

Led by President Gary Hall, all Great Falls employees will join Eastern...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership