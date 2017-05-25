Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 May 2017

ProAssurance extends Dale Underwriting capacity to 2022

Matthew Neill 25 May 2017

Asta-managed Lloyd's syndicate Dale Underwriting Partners has secured a commitment from its key capital backer ProAssurance to extend its $200mn capacity through to the 2022 year of account (YoA).

In a statement released today the venture's chief executive Duncan Dale described the move as a "fantastic endorsement" of its performance since the syndicate entered the market in the 2014 YoA.

ProAssurance chairman and CEO Stancil Starnes added: "Our decision to extend our capital commitment to Syndicate 1729 underscores our confidence...

