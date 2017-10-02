Recent news:

ProAssurance expects $7.5mn in hurricane losses

Catrin Shi 2 October 2017

ProAssurance has estimated pre-tax net losses from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria at $7.5mn.

The figure is net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, the Birmingham, Alabama-based carrier said today.

The losses sit within ProAssurance's Lloyd's syndicate segment and result from its 58 percent participation in the business written by Dale Underwriting Syndicate 1729.

The results of ProAssurance's participation in Syndicate 1729 are normally reported on a one-quarter lag, but ProAssurance will accelerate its reporting of these storm-related losses in the...

