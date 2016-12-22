Recent news:

Pro sells itself to Acuity for £8.3mn

Dan Ascher 22 December 2016

AIM-listed business outsourcing and consultancy firm Pro Global Insurance plc (PLC) has sold everything but its 30 percent Asta Capital stake to a recently formed private equity house for £8.3mn.

In a statement today, the company said it had conditionally agreed to sell shares in its consultancy business Pro Services, leaving the company with nothing but its Asta shareholding...

"Asta has performed very well since its acquisition in 2011, and we look forward to focussing on growing Asta following the

