Recent news:

Private start-up ITI Re gets final Irdai approval

Matthew Neill 30 December 2016

India's first domestic private sector reinsurer ITI Re has received final approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to begin operations, according to local press reports.



The Economics Times cited an interview with the Fortunate Financial Services-controlled company's chief operating officer R Raghavan on PTI Today in which the executive revealed it had been granted 'R3' approval and had acquired "a substantial part" of the 500 rupees crore ($73.6mn) required to begin operations.

Raghavan said the...

