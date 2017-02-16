Recent news:

Primary rate declines moderated in 2016: Marsh

Matthew Neill 16 February 2017

Global insurance rate declines slowed throughout 2016 as the market demonstrated early signs of capacity withdrawal and combined ratios rose, according to Marsh.

In its Global Insurance Market Index report released today, the broker said average rates fell by 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with a decline of 3.8 percent in the first three months of the year.

The four straight quarters of moderating declines marked the first whole year of slowing rate cuts since Marsh...

