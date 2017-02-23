Recent news:

Price to lead Integros sports practice

Dan Ascher 23 February 2017

Mike Price, who headed up entertainment and sports broker Esix when it was acquired by Integro in 2015, has been promoted to lead the intermediary's global sports practice.

In the new role, Price will be tasked with growing the sports division by working alongside the broker's teams in North America and the UK.

Based in Atlanta, he will report to Neil Clayton in London, who leads Integro's global entertainment and sports practice.

Price joined Integro when Entertainment Insurance Partners, the...

