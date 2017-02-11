Recent news:

Price Forbes picks up JLT life sciences team

Laura Board 10 February 2017

Price Forbes has hired a team of four life sciences specialists from JLT to expand its seven-strong healthcare brokerage operation.

The new arrivals include Martin Eddison, who will join as executive director focused on life sciences and on supporting the wider casualty business. James Bird also joins as executive director and will head the expanded life sciences and healthcare team.

They are accompanied by Neil Livingstone as life sciences director and Mike Brown as the divisional claims director.

The executives&...

