Recent news:

Price Forbes buys Cooper Gay Chile stake

Laura Board 3 July 2017

Lloyd's broker Price Forbes has entered the Chilean market through the purchase of an initial minority stake in management-owned Cooper Gay Chile.

Price Forbes' Greg Ferguson will join the board of the company, which will change its name to Price Forbes Chile. Price Forbes plans to take a majority holding in the business at a later stage.

Cooper Gay Chile is led by Luc Van Eyghen, who will expand the specialist services the reinsurance broker offers with the help of...

