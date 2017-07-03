Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 July 2017

Search archive

Price Forbes buys Cooper Gay Chile stake

Laura Board 3 July 2017

Lloyd's broker Price Forbes has entered the Chilean market through the purchase of an initial minority stake in management-owned Cooper Gay Chile.

Price Forbes' Greg Ferguson will join the board of the company, which will change its name to Price Forbes Chile. Price Forbes plans to take a majority holding in the business at a later stage.

Cooper Gay Chile is led by Luc Van Eyghen, who will expand the specialist services the reinsurance broker offers with the help of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π