Recent news:

President Trump blocks FHA mortgage insurance rate cut

Ted Bunker 20 January 2017

President Donald Trump's newly installed administration moved swiftly to pre-empt a planned rollback in mortgage insurance rates on Federal Housing Administration home loans just hours after the New York billionaire was sworn in.

The FHA rate cut, announced on 9 January, was expected to save the average borrower about $500 a year and was to kick in on loans taken after 27 January. The agency had raised the rate since the financial crisis to stabilize its Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership