Premia Re primed for US run-off explosion

David Bull 10 January 2017

The launch of a $510mn Kelso-backed Bermudian run-off vehicle by Bill O'Farrell and Arch comes at a time of potentially significant new opportunities in the US legacy sector.

The Insurance Insider revealed earlier this month that Premia Re had closed fundraising at just over $500mn, with Arch taking a significant minority stake as well as providing quota share support to the vehicle.

The move was confirmed by the company on Monday (10 January) as Premia Re said its relationship with...

