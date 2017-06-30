Recent news:

PRAs Rule warns on over-optimistic views on pricing

Laura Board 30 June 2017

The director of insurance supervision at UK regulator the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has warned that carriers could be taking an "over-optimistic view" of pricing and may not have correctly assessed the risks associated with a broadening of policy terms and conditions.

PRA director David Rule issued the warning in a letter to insurance CEOs following the regulator's most recent market monitoring survey. The letter also gave an insight into the regulator's probe into broker facilities, which this publication reported...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership