Recent news:

PRA reveals carrier worries on facilities

Laura Board 30 June 2017

The head of insurance supervision at UK regulator the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has said the watchdog would probe deeper into the impact of facilities on carriers.

The move came after participants in a recent survey expressed worries about a lack of transparency and the potential for conflicts of interest.

In a 22 June letter to insurance CEOs, PRA director David Rule noted that most firms that took part in a recent market-monitoring exercise "had concerns about changing distribution channels&q...

