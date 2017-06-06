Recent news:

PRA probes broker facilities

Adam McNestrie, Laura Board, Charlie Thomas and Bernard Goyder 6 June 2017

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) is investigating broker facilities in one of two interconnected reviews launched amid pleas for help from carriers in tackling mounting acquisition costs, The Insurance Insider has learned.

The decision to study facilitisation represents a marked shift in the regulator's stance, with the PRA previously making clear that it did not consider facilities and the associated increase in broker remuneration a matter for prudential regulation.

UK regulators working on something dubbed the Financial Risk Framework (FRF)...

