Recent news:

PRA gives EEA commercial carriers Brexit branches leeway

Laura Board 20 December 2017

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has delivered a major fillip to London market efforts to preserve existing business arrangements after Brexit with a proposal to supervise European Economic Area (EEA) commercial carriers as branches rather than making them become subsidiaries.

The proposals, which mirror arrangements for banks also announced today, are subject to Brexit negotiations yielding no unexpected surprises and to the PRA garnering "sufficient supervisory cooperation and assurance on resolution" from carriers' home state regulators.

The PRA wants to...

