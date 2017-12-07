Recent news:

PRA flags cat model 'weakness' after stress tests

Bernard Goyder 7 December 2017

The Bank of England has called on major UK insurers to improve how they model catastrophes, following results from a recent stress test that included four disaster scenarios.

Insurers received encouragement to go beyond "simple loading" as a way of detecting weaknesses of catastrophe models and the risks those estimating devices may not reveal, in a letter today from Anna Sweeney, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) insurance director, about the exam.

"The scenarios were designed, in part, to test risks...

