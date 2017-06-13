Recent news:

PRA consults on toughening rules for insurer managers

Laura Board 13 June 2017

The Prudential Regulation Authority has proposed bolstering the Senior Insurance Managers' Regime (SIMR) by introducing new key functions and requiring the separation of the chairman and CEO roles at large insurers.

The changes, outlined in a consultation paper, are designed to bring the insurance sector in line with the banking industry. The consultation comes 15 months after SIMR replaced the Approved Persons Regime for Solvency II insurers and large entities that fall outside that framework.

In the paper, the PRA...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership