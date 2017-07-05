Recent news:

PRA clamps down on silent cyber risk management

Matthew Neill 5 July 2017

The UK Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has said it expects all firms operating under the Solvency II regime to give "specific consideration" to their management of "silent" cyber exposures.

In a supervisory statement released today following a months-long consultation, the regulator said all P&C covers with potential silent - or "non-affirmative" - cyber exposure would need to introduce measures to reduce this unintended risk.

It recommended adjusting premiums on such policies to reflect the risk of offering explicit cyber cover...

