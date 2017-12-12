Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

12 December 2017

PRA begins next stage of Solvency II consultation

Laura Board 12 December 2017

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) kicked off the second stage of a three-part consultation on the Solvency II regulatory framework with a look at the process for changing companies' internal models.

The internal model provides for more bespoke regulation under Solvency II than the so-called standard formula and tends to be favoured by larger and more complex businesses.

The PRA's consultation paper refines guidance set out about a year ago on how changes to these models are reported and supervised,...

