Recent news:

PPL to handle facilities from mid-September

Bernard Goyder 27 July 2017

Placing Platform Limited (PPL) will be able to take facilities business from mid-September, the digital insurance exchange said today.

PPL said in six weeks it will launch a radically revised version of the software that would make the platform easier to use.

It continued that the fresh release would allow PPL data to be fed into the structured data capture system - a mechanism for pulling information from slips into a standardised format that is being devised as part of...

