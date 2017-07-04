Recent news:

PPL deployed to place 6,000 risks

Bernard Goyder 4 July 2017

More than 6,000 risks have now been bound using Placing Platform Limited (PPL), the insurance exchange introduced a year ago as part of the London market modernsation programme.

PPL has shared its usage data for the past year with The Insurance Insider.

April was the month where the most risks were bound using the system, with 1,299 slips processed. In May 870 risks were written, with 871 bound in June.

Click to enlarge PPL has been embraced by brokers and...

